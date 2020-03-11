Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donovan D. CLUTTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLUTTER, Donovan D. Loving husband, father and grandfather left this earth peacefully on March 5, 2020 in Cheney, Washington. He was born on April 22, 1934 to Lurabelle and Duane Clutter on a farm near Woodward Oklahoma. In 1936 the family moved to a farm near Springdale, WA. Don graduated from Springdale High School and attended WSU before joining the U.S. Army. After leaving the army, he moved to Independence, Missouri where he met his future wife Leola. They married in May 1958. Don and Leola moved to Washington State and Don started working as a salesman for Nabisco & Kraft foods. Don and Leola had a daughter Lisa and a son Wade. Don and Leola settled in the Spokane Valley near Lurabelle and Duane. Don then started working for Mission Macaroni foods, working his way up to regional sales manager. The family moved to a farm near Rockford, Washington where Lisa and Wade attended the Freeman School District. Don and Leola briefly owned a grocery store in Hillyard and then worked on their farm on Wild Rose Prairie near Deer Park. Don was a priesthood member of the RLDS church and for many years gave the Sunday sermon at area RLDS churches. In their retirement years, Don and Leola snow birded in Yuma Arizona and lived in Deer Park. In his final years Don and Leola both resided at Cheney Care Center. He was preceded in death by his parents Duane and Lurabelle and his daughter Lisa. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Leola; by his son Wade Clutter and his wife Chris and his grandsons Taylor Clutter and wife Susan, Andrew Clutter and Alex Clutter. Rest in peace you good and faithful servant Don. Funeral services are at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 16th at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at 10:00 a.m. before the service.

CLUTTER, Donovan D. Loving husband, father and grandfather left this earth peacefully on March 5, 2020 in Cheney, Washington. He was born on April 22, 1934 to Lurabelle and Duane Clutter on a farm near Woodward Oklahoma. In 1936 the family moved to a farm near Springdale, WA. Don graduated from Springdale High School and attended WSU before joining the U.S. Army. After leaving the army, he moved to Independence, Missouri where he met his future wife Leola. They married in May 1958. Don and Leola moved to Washington State and Don started working as a salesman for Nabisco & Kraft foods. Don and Leola had a daughter Lisa and a son Wade. Don and Leola settled in the Spokane Valley near Lurabelle and Duane. Don then started working for Mission Macaroni foods, working his way up to regional sales manager. The family moved to a farm near Rockford, Washington where Lisa and Wade attended the Freeman School District. Don and Leola briefly owned a grocery store in Hillyard and then worked on their farm on Wild Rose Prairie near Deer Park. Don was a priesthood member of the RLDS church and for many years gave the Sunday sermon at area RLDS churches. In their retirement years, Don and Leola snow birded in Yuma Arizona and lived in Deer Park. In his final years Don and Leola both resided at Cheney Care Center. He was preceded in death by his parents Duane and Lurabelle and his daughter Lisa. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Leola; by his son Wade Clutter and his wife Chris and his grandsons Taylor Clutter and wife Susan, Andrew Clutter and Alex Clutter. Rest in peace you good and faithful servant Don. Funeral services are at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 16th at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at 10:00 a.m. before the service. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close