GAMERO, Dora A. (Age 70) March 20, 1949 - December 30, 2019 Dora Gamero was strong in faith, beloved wife, and mother. She is survived by her 18 children, a loving grandmother of 28 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dora showed her love through her cooking. She was the most caring and loving mother. Sadly, Dora lost her battle to cancer. Her love will truly be missed!! May God have her in his glory. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 10:30AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2120 E. 1st Ave., Spokane, WA 99202. Followed by interment at Fairmount Memorial at 2:00 pm. 5909 S. Cheney-Spokane, Spokane, WA 99224. We will be returning to the church at 3:15 for gathering and food for friends and family.

