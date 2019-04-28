Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Nina WOODS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WOODS, Dora Nina (Age 99) Dora Nina McMullen Hulbert Woods and her twin sister Dorthea were born in Ephrata, WA on June 8, 1920 to Evangeline Lister McMullen and Frank McMullen. Dora and Dorothea were five years old when their mother passed away and about a year later were adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Hulbert. Dora and Dorthea Hulbert were baptized in the Christian Faith at the Episcopal Church and attended school mainly in Deer Park, WA. Dora married her high school sweetheart F. Brian Bolen in 1937 and they were blessed with three children, Dorthea Jeanne, Gerald Brian, and Danny Lea. After her marriage failed, Dora worked for Sunshine Bakery and later at JC Penny's. Jack Woods, an Airman at Fairchild AFB, came into her life and they married in 1951. When Jack was transferred to Diaz AFB in Abilene, TX. Dora became very active in the NCO Wives group and served as President. Their last assignment was Wurtsmith AFB in Oscoda, MI where they spent their free time camping and exploring Michigan. In 1965 they moved back to Washington made their home on an acre near Medical Lake, WA. Dora loved gardening and preserving fruits and vegetables and playing pinochle with their good friends. She also loved living near her twin sister. Dora and Jack were married almost 50 years before his death in 2001. Dora moved to Royal Park Assisted Living facility in 2011 and happily lived there until her passing. The family appreciates the kind and loving care received by Royal Park Assisted Living Family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack Woods, brothers Lea, Woody and Willard McMullen; sisters Blanch, Bertha McMullen Tellberg, and Dorthea Ziegler, her daughter D. Jeanne Jones, son, Danny Bolen. She is survived by her son Gerald "Jerry" Bolen; grandchildren Scott, Danny and Mike Jones and Linda Jones Becker; Sheri Bolen Greco, Douglas and Dale Bolen; Christi Bolen Staples; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will take place May 1 from 10:00am to 5:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place 1:00pm on May 2 at Heritage Funeral Home.

