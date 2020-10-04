MEDJO, Doreen (Age 84) Doreen Ann (Johnson) Medjo died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. She was 84. Doreen was born on March 19, 1936 in Kellogg, Idaho to her parents, Stanley and Evelyn Johnson. In her childhood, Doreen had an early love for the theatre and school plays. This made her a natural for local modeling opportunities for Spokane area department stores, including the Bon Marche. In 1976, she married her love Richard "Dick" Medjo and moved to Endicott, Washington. Dick and Doreen owned and operated a series of small farm community grocery stores around Whitman County. Their winter weekends were spent skiing in Spokane or the occasional Sun Valley trip, and summers were spent with family on local lakes and rivers. After retiring from the grocery industry in 1995, Doreen and Richard spent time living in Arizona before moving back to Spokane in 2020. This time in Arizona allowed Doreen the opportunity to be close to her beloved grandchildren. While Doreen had many fun adventures in life and an important career, it was her role as grandmother that was most fulfilling to her. In her final days, she shared that her grandchildren brought her great pride, happiness and peace. Doreen is survived by her husband Richard; daughter Michelle; sons Scott and Robert; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many beloved nieces and nephews. Doreen learned of her cancer diagnosis just six months ago and engaged in a brave battle. The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Hospital, Cancer Care Northwest and most importantly, Hospice of Spokane. In lieu of cards or flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Doreen's name to Hospice of Spokane at https://www.hospiceofspokane.org
.