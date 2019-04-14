Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Lynne CARLSON. View Sign

CARLSON, Doreen Lynne (Age 76) October 14, 1942 - March 27, 2019 Doreen Lynne Carlson passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019, at Cornerstone Court Assisted Living, after complications with Alzheimer's Disease. Doreen was born a twin on October 14, 1942, to Robert and Anne Knott in Colfax, Washington. She lived the first ten years on the family wheat farm and attended school in Winona, WA. The family then moved to LaCrosse, WA in 1952 where Doreen was active in Girl Scouts and the band at school. While attending LaCrosse High School, she represented the town as Miss LaCrosse "Queen Doreen" prior to her graduation in 1960. After high school, Doreen attended Kinman Business School and Eastern Washington College before becoming an Airline Stewardess for Northwest Airlines. In September of 1965 she married her high school sweetheart James (Jim) W. Carlson. Doreen and family lived in Spokane Valley for several years before moving to the country near Deer Park, WA in 1979. Jim and Doreen farmed hay and raised sheep, selling to 4-H and FFA kids for 25 years. Doreen was an active 4-H leader for over 20 years and taught many kids how to sew and cook. She spent most of her time at home taking care of her three daughters and the farm while Jim was away at work. Doreen went back to work when her youngest daughter graduated high school. She started as a teller at United Security Bank and eventually retired from the mortgage department in 2004. During retirement, Doreen enjoyed spending her time with her six grandchildren and helping them with their sewing, baking, canning and livestock projects for 4-H. Doreen is survived by her husband James, two daughters; Stacy Carlson, Debbie (Eric) Keller; six grandchildren; Emma, Shelby, Lucas and Molly Keller, and Rachel and Nathan Johnson; two sisters; Claudia (Tom) Mays, Donna (Charles) Pierce, and her brother Alan (Darlene) Knott. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Anne Knott, and her oldest daughter Theresa Johnson. A graveside service will be held for Doreen on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2pm, at Woodland Cemetery, Deer Park, WA, with a reception to follow.

CARLSON, Doreen Lynne (Age 76) October 14, 1942 - March 27, 2019 Doreen Lynne Carlson passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019, at Cornerstone Court Assisted Living, after complications with Alzheimer's Disease. Doreen was born a twin on October 14, 1942, to Robert and Anne Knott in Colfax, Washington. She lived the first ten years on the family wheat farm and attended school in Winona, WA. The family then moved to LaCrosse, WA in 1952 where Doreen was active in Girl Scouts and the band at school. While attending LaCrosse High School, she represented the town as Miss LaCrosse "Queen Doreen" prior to her graduation in 1960. After high school, Doreen attended Kinman Business School and Eastern Washington College before becoming an Airline Stewardess for Northwest Airlines. In September of 1965 she married her high school sweetheart James (Jim) W. Carlson. Doreen and family lived in Spokane Valley for several years before moving to the country near Deer Park, WA in 1979. Jim and Doreen farmed hay and raised sheep, selling to 4-H and FFA kids for 25 years. Doreen was an active 4-H leader for over 20 years and taught many kids how to sew and cook. She spent most of her time at home taking care of her three daughters and the farm while Jim was away at work. Doreen went back to work when her youngest daughter graduated high school. She started as a teller at United Security Bank and eventually retired from the mortgage department in 2004. During retirement, Doreen enjoyed spending her time with her six grandchildren and helping them with their sewing, baking, canning and livestock projects for 4-H. Doreen is survived by her husband James, two daughters; Stacy Carlson, Debbie (Eric) Keller; six grandchildren; Emma, Shelby, Lucas and Molly Keller, and Rachel and Nathan Johnson; two sisters; Claudia (Tom) Mays, Donna (Charles) Pierce, and her brother Alan (Darlene) Knott. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Anne Knott, and her oldest daughter Theresa Johnson. A graveside service will be held for Doreen on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2pm, at Woodland Cemetery, Deer Park, WA, with a reception to follow. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close