YOUNG, Dorinda Mae June 13, 1938 June 14, 2019 Walter and Dorothy Gall welcomed their oldest child, Dorinda Mae, on June 13, 1938, in Lexington, NE. Dorinda was joined by siblings Pauline and Wally in the next seven years. Dorinda's strong Christian family shared a love of music. The family enjoyed playing together with Dorinda on the piano and clarinet. She would later join the Methodist Church Choir and Tomahawk Pep Club at Cheyenne High School in Cheyenne, WY graduating in 1956. Before graduating in 1960 with her B.S.N. (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) from the School of Nursing Program at University of Denver (DU) in Denver, CO, she met Leo Young on a blind date. They married on August 13, 1961. Their family grew with four daughters: Lorinda, Leanne, Lynae, and Lynda. Dorinda returned to nursing serving 25 years as an R.N. at Holy Family Hospital retiring in 2003. Neighbors sought her trusted advice prior to seeking medical care gaining her the title of "Neighborhood Nurse." God's faithfulness was shown in all aspects of her life as shown in her roles as Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and director, member of United Methodist Women (UMW) on local, district, and conference levels, School of Missions, Lay Witness Missions, Hand Bell Choir, and Food Bank volunteer. She volunteered as a Junior Girl Scout leader and delivered Meals on Wheels. While raising their girls, Dorinda and Leo camped at many National Parks. In retirement, the couple would travel by RV from coast to coast until Leo's death in 2008. She traveled with the UMW and Spokane Valley Camera Club. Dorinda will always be remembered for her loving nature, kindness, devotion, and hospitality. She courageously and gracefully fought a seven-year battle with ALS. Dorinda's family is thankful for her friend, Beverly, Hospice of Spokane, ALS Association, our church family at Audubon Park United Methodist Church, and Franklin Hills Health and Rehab for their devoted care. Dorinda is survived by her four daughters: Lorinda (Jeff) Kendall, Leanne Levno, Lynae (Jes) Smart, Lynda (Jeff) Davis; 11 grandchildren: Austin, Ashleigh, Brian, Kristy, Kayla, Kyle, Katelyn, Brandon, Keri, Aaron, Kelly; nine great-grandchildren: Zeania, Austin, Leo, Willoughby, Solerio, Ethne, Emma, Oliver, and Donaghy; her siblings: Pauline (Steve) Jaouen and Walter "Wally" (Jo) Gall, and nieces and nephews. Dorinda's memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Audubon Park United Methodist Church (3908 N. Driscoll Blvd). Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Women (UMW) at Audubon Park United Methodist Church and Hospice of Spokane.

