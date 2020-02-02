Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorine E. WEBER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEBER, Dorine E. 1931-2020 Dorine Evelyn Weber went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday, January 13th, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1931 to Fred and Mildred (Little) Paul and had an older brother Gordon. She lived most of her life in Spokane. Dorine's list of accomplishments should include those of her husband, George, and all her children. She aspired to be a nurse and completed one year of nurses training after graduating from North Central High School in 1950. She and George began nearly sixty-eight years of marriage on August 24, 1951 and had their first child just under a year later. From then on, her personal goals were subordinated to the ambitions and needs of her family. While George finished his studies at Whitworth College, she worked at the Crescent Department Store, and at Washington Waterpower. After he graduated, she and George moved to Boston, to Seattle, and then back to Spokane, as he pursued further education and a career. Dorine's favorite place was home with her family, but she stayed very busy. In addition to homemaking and child raising chores, she worked at a few cottage industries. She raised African Violets for sale in department stores. She sold designer fabrics from swatches and raised Silver Persian cats. She was an expert at sewing and all types of needlework. She taught these skills to many others including high school students at Northwest Christian School. Dorine attended Fourth Memorial Church and trusted in Jesus as her savior as a child. As a young adult, she taught high school girls Sunday school and sang in the choir. Later, she attended Faith Bible Church. She was active in the women's ministry, mentored younger women, and supported George in his work as an elder and small group leader. She did all she could to encourage her children in their faith and service to Christ. Her grandchildren have also enjoyed her example of kindness, patience, and peace with God. She loved hymns and in her final years living at Fairwood Village, she took advantage of every occasion when they would be sung. Sometimes she played hymns on the piano for fellow residents. Remaining to serve God on earth are her five children, Kathi Weber Deibler (husband Tom), Colleen Weber Hanenburg (husband Doug), Shari Weber Anderson, Paul Weber (wife Dawn) and Daniel Weber (wife Kyrsten). Dorine had 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Her husband George E. Weber preceded her in death and went to be with Christ Saturday, June 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Faith Bible Church, 600 W. Cora, Spokane, WA on February 8th at 2:00PM.

