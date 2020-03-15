Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Delaine ENSOR. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

ENSOR, Doris Delaine (Age 94) May 2, 1925 - January 10, 2020 Doris Delaine Ensor, age 94, was a resident of Davenport for over 70 years. She passed away at Lincoln Hospital, receiving excellent care and compassion from the staff during her last month of life. Born on May 2, 1925, to Elmer and Hazel (Knauss) Zinser, Doris grew up in Happy Valley, near Portland, Oregon, on the family farm where they raised boysenberries, strawberries, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, potatoes, and grain to feed their dairy cows and hundreds of chickens. The Zinsers were one of the oldest pioneer families setting in the valley in 1890. Doris attended grade school in Happy Valley and graduated from Milwaukie High School in June 1943. She continued to work on the family farm because of the shortage of farm labor during the war. On a trip to Reardan, Washington, in 1945, to visit her aunt and uncle who pastored the Reardan Evangelical Church (now United Methodist), Doris met Edward Ensor. During the time that they dated, Ed would sometimes fly his dad's airplane to Portland to see her, landing in a nearby field. The couple was married on June 23, 1948, making their home on a farm near Davenport. Doris took on the role of being a wife and homemaker, and they brought up four childrenthree daughters and a son. During the next 42 years they raised wheat and barley. They had milk cows and chickens and grew a huge vegetable and flower garden. Doris drove harvest truck for over 22 years. She also enjoyed sewing and made almost all of her daughters' clothes until they were old enough to make their own. Doris was very active in their church, teaching Sunday School and Bible School, and was financial secretary for 17 years. She was involved in clubs in the Davenport, Mondovi, and Reardan communities. Ed and Doris had a passion for traveling. Their trips have taken them to all seven continents of the world including Antarctica. Over a ten-year period, the couple designed and built a retirement home in Davenport. They lived in that house for over 24 years until they moved to a unit in the Davenport Retirement Village in 2015. Doris was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Alton Zinser. Besides her husband Ed, she is survived by her children, Vicki (Jerry) Yonally, Doug (Patti) Ensor, Debbie (Jim) Llewellyn, and Sherri (Jeff) Ropp, along with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the Reardan United Methodist Church (PO Box 186, Reardan, WA 99029) or Lincoln Hospital Foundation (10 Nicholls Street, Davenport, WA 99122). A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Reardan United Methodist Church, 155 South Oak Street.

