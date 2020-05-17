SWEHLA, Doris E. Doris Evelyn Robinson Swehla joined the heavenly choir on April 3, 2020. Her passing during these challenging times has given all who knew her time to reflect on her long life. She leaves behind a legacy of faith and laughter. Of positivity and prayer. Of family and friends. Although her eyesight may have dimmed in her later years, they remained a gateway to her soul. Her memories of ninety three years remained crystal clear and if the memory was joy, they sparkled. If sorrow, they glistened. She was a loving wife, a caring mother, a faithful servant and until the very end, a pillar of strength. Her family, both natural and acquired, will miss her humor and wisdom. She was the last of her generation to leave us. She will be missed but as she often said, SUAGOWI. Shut up and get on with it. Live a life that honors her. Don't mourn her. Celebrate her. She is survived by her children, Keith, Kevin, Kerry and Robin. Nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews. She takes her place in the heavenly host, joining her husband Bob and all those entries on her family tree that she so lovingly compiled through nearly fifty years of genealogy research. We add her name and know that her contribution made that Tree stronger. Due to the global health concerns, a Celebration of Life gathering is necessarily postponed until a date to be determined. Until then, please keep Doris in your thoughts. For as long as she remains there her voice will continue to be heard. Singing.



