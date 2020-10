THUMM, Doris Elaine (Age 86) Our beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend has entered peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. A wonderful and beautiful woman of unbelievable faith, strength and love. She demonstrated independence and perserverance which she shared throughout her whole life. She spent time as a teacher, caregiver and volunteer. She left a part of herself in everything she did. She is missed, always loved and remembered by her kindness and her sweetness. She has touched so many lives and will forever be in our hearts.



