Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Elaine (Schauer) WERFELMANN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WERFELMANN Doris Elaine (nee Schauer) (Age 97) Doris Elaine (nee Schauer) Werfelmann, widow of Rev. Arthur O. Werfelmann, went peacefully to be with her Lord on June 3, 2019, from her home in Spokane, WA, just 19 days short of her 98th birthday. She was born on June 22, 1921, in St. Paul, MN, to Herbert and Minna Schauer. She was active in serving her Lord all her life with her musical gifts, her strong understanding of Scripture and its doctrine, a cheerful and warm disposition, and a caring heart for anyone in need of her encouragement. She was active in her church growing up, which equipped her for her calling as a loving mother and wife of a Pastor. She attended Bethany College in Mankato, MN, and was invited by her roommate to a PK party in Wausau, WI, where she was to meet her life partner, Art Werfelmann, who was finishing his Ministerial training at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. They were married on May 22, 1943, and enjoyed 36 years together, before Art's death in 1979. Their marriage was blessed with eight children. Their partnership in ministry served parishes in Davenport, IA, Libby, MT, and Spokane. Doris was active in choirs, Altar guilds, Sunday Schools and Summer VBS, in her congregations, and in Zone and District LWML Mission Efforts in the Church-at-large. In 2012, Doris participated in a five year medical study of the Heart Institute of Sacred Heart in Spokane, that involved a new way of replacing the aortic valve of the heart. This procedure and follow-up under God's blessing, allowed her to continue to enjoy an active and independent life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, a son, John Timothy, and two brothers Bertram and Herbert. She is survived by her children, Rev. Art (Kristie) of Snohomish, WA; Claudia (Keith) Randall, of Spokane; Kathy (Jim) Smith of Spokane; Rev. Ted (Margi) of Auburn; Jim (Barbara) of Spokane; Philip (Vicki) of Charmichael, CA; and Mark (Kristine) of Spokane; sister Helen Wippich in MN, along with 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place at Holy Cross Lutheran in Spokane, on Saturday, July 13, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts go to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Horizon Hospice of Spokane.

WERFELMANN Doris Elaine (nee Schauer) (Age 97) Doris Elaine (nee Schauer) Werfelmann, widow of Rev. Arthur O. Werfelmann, went peacefully to be with her Lord on June 3, 2019, from her home in Spokane, WA, just 19 days short of her 98th birthday. She was born on June 22, 1921, in St. Paul, MN, to Herbert and Minna Schauer. She was active in serving her Lord all her life with her musical gifts, her strong understanding of Scripture and its doctrine, a cheerful and warm disposition, and a caring heart for anyone in need of her encouragement. She was active in her church growing up, which equipped her for her calling as a loving mother and wife of a Pastor. She attended Bethany College in Mankato, MN, and was invited by her roommate to a PK party in Wausau, WI, where she was to meet her life partner, Art Werfelmann, who was finishing his Ministerial training at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. They were married on May 22, 1943, and enjoyed 36 years together, before Art's death in 1979. Their marriage was blessed with eight children. Their partnership in ministry served parishes in Davenport, IA, Libby, MT, and Spokane. Doris was active in choirs, Altar guilds, Sunday Schools and Summer VBS, in her congregations, and in Zone and District LWML Mission Efforts in the Church-at-large. In 2012, Doris participated in a five year medical study of the Heart Institute of Sacred Heart in Spokane, that involved a new way of replacing the aortic valve of the heart. This procedure and follow-up under God's blessing, allowed her to continue to enjoy an active and independent life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, a son, John Timothy, and two brothers Bertram and Herbert. She is survived by her children, Rev. Art (Kristie) of Snohomish, WA; Claudia (Keith) Randall, of Spokane; Kathy (Jim) Smith of Spokane; Rev. Ted (Margi) of Auburn; Jim (Barbara) of Spokane; Philip (Vicki) of Charmichael, CA; and Mark (Kristine) of Spokane; sister Helen Wippich in MN, along with 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place at Holy Cross Lutheran in Spokane, on Saturday, July 13, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts go to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Horizon Hospice of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close