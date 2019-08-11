GROSS, Doris Doris was born March 24, 1921 in Couer D'Alene, Idaho and passed away August 4, 2019. She was the youngest of six children born to Joseph and Clara Poirier. At 18, she met Joseph E. Gross and six weeks later they were married on June 10, 1939. They eventually moved to Spokane in 1944 where they raised six children and where she has lived ever since. She had 52 years with Joe until his death in 1990. She was always there for whoever needed her, but she had a mind of her own and let you know. She was preceded in death by three grandsons, Teddy, Lawrence and Marvin. She is survived by all her children: Rosalie Coleman, Joe and his wife Linda, Claire Savoie, Yvonne Fischer, Barbara Ayles and Jean Lyon; numerous grandchildren; great and great-great-grand-children. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, WA at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 with reception to follow. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Online tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019