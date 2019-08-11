Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris GROSS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GROSS, Doris Doris was born March 24, 1921 in Couer D'Alene, Idaho and passed away August 4, 2019. She was the youngest of six children born to Joseph and Clara Poirier. At 18, she met Joseph E. Gross and six weeks later they were married on June 10, 1939. They eventually moved to Spokane in 1944 where they raised six children and where she has lived ever since. She had 52 years with Joe until his death in 1990. She was always there for whoever needed her, but she had a mind of her own and let you know. She was preceded in death by three grandsons, Teddy, Lawrence and Marvin. She is survived by all her children: Rosalie Coleman, Joe and his wife Linda, Claire Savoie, Yvonne Fischer, Barbara Ayles and Jean Lyon; numerous grandchildren; great and great-great-grand-children. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, WA at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 with reception to follow. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Online tribute at

GROSS, Doris Doris was born March 24, 1921 in Couer D'Alene, Idaho and passed away August 4, 2019. She was the youngest of six children born to Joseph and Clara Poirier. At 18, she met Joseph E. Gross and six weeks later they were married on June 10, 1939. They eventually moved to Spokane in 1944 where they raised six children and where she has lived ever since. She had 52 years with Joe until his death in 1990. She was always there for whoever needed her, but she had a mind of her own and let you know. She was preceded in death by three grandsons, Teddy, Lawrence and Marvin. She is survived by all her children: Rosalie Coleman, Joe and his wife Linda, Claire Savoie, Yvonne Fischer, Barbara Ayles and Jean Lyon; numerous grandchildren; great and great-great-grand-children. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, WA at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 with reception to follow. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Online tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations