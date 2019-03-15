Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris June HERBERT. View Sign

HERBERT, Doris June (Age 89) 1929-2019 Doris June Herbert, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and longtime Spokane Valley resident, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born to Thomas and Edith Victoria (Hagglund) Burdett on June 27th, 1929 in Edmonton, Alberta. Doris grew up on her parents' farm with her sister Phyllis. After moving to Spokane, Washington with her sister, Doris met Larry Ray Herbert and soon the two were married on November 17, 1956. They had two children, Judy Lynn and Thomas Earl. Doris' relationship with God, her husband and family were a key part of her life. She worked at Kaiser Aluminum until the birth of her second child, later started working for Central Valley School District in food services until retirement. She was a Camp Fire Girls leader and for many years volunteered at her church. One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming a U.S. Citizen. Doris had a heart for people. She enjoyed baking cookies and in her senior years along with her husband, she spent many hours visiting church family members in nursing homes and assisted living. Doris was a huge fan of sports. She enjoyed snowmobiling, jet-skiing, bowling and holding the title of "Queen of Ping-Pong", with trophies to prove it! Doris also enjoyed cheering on her favorite sports teams, whether it be college basketball (Go Zags!) or professional football. With a gift for hospitality, Doris hosted countless gatherings for friends and family. All who knew her could appreciate her selflessness, love for family and others, and wonderful sense of humor. A memorial service will be held at Sunshine Health & Rehab on Saturday, March 16th at 6pm.

