Doris June SALVAGE
SALVAGE, Doris June August 30, 1925 - November 28, 2020 Doris June Salvage passed away November 28, 2020, in Spokane Valley. She will be deeply missed by her loving family. She was born August 30, 1925 in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to Pink and Martha Bernece (West) Lance. She moved to Colville, WA at seven years of age and graduated from Colville High School. She worked as a title clerk at Stevens County Title Company, bookkeeper for the R.E. Lee Company and as a medical transcriptionist for several years in Colville. She was a member of the Christian church. She was married to George Salvage in 1966 and they shared 50 years together. He preceded her in death in 2017. She and her husband George moved to the Spokane Valley in 1999. They enjoyed boating, fishing and loved to travel in their RV all around the Northwest with their beloved dogs. She had relatives all around the U.S. with whom she enjoyed corresponding. Family was very important to Doris and she always kept in touch with children, grandchildren, cousins and friends. Doris is survived by her two children, Ken Hancock (Julie) and Karyn Hancock Dietz (Nick) from her first marriage and two step-daughters Trina Thorne and Theresa Coult. Theresa passed in 2009. She has four grandchildren David Dietz (Nina), Bryce Hancock, Jessica Carroll (Scott) and Aubrey Simon (Peter) and four great-grandchildren Jordan, Alaina, Abigail and William. A private family service will be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines, Spokane Valley, WA on December 11, 2020.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
Memories & Condolences

