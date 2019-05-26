Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris (Friesz) LANGE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LANGE, Doris (Friesz) Doris Lange (Friesz) passed from this life to the next on May 16, 2019. She was born a twin to Emil and Mathilda Friesz in Grants Pass, OR, on September 9, 1936. At age two, the family moved to Billings, MT where Doris and her twin sister, Dorothy, attended schools in Billings. They graduated from Billings High School in 1954. Doris began attending Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa the second semester of January, 1956. She met her husband, Don Lange, at Westmar College. They married on December 19, 1958 in the college church. They graduated together in the Spring on 1959, and Doris graduated with honors. Don and Doris moved to Naperville, Illinois where Don attended seminary school and Doris taught high school. After Don graduated seminary, they moved to Nebraska where Don was ordained and assigned to a church. At the same time, in 1962, their daughter, Ruth, was born. After two years they were commissioned to serve as missionaries in Ecuador. Prior to going to Ecuador, they attended Spanish Language Institute in San Jose, Costa Rica and there their second child Steve was born in 1965. After leaving Ecuador, they were home missionaries in New Mexico for two years. From there, they moved to Washington State and they served churches in the United Methodist Northwest Conference for 33 years. In 1975, David, their youngest child, was born at Dayton, WA. Doris chose to be a stay-at-home mother and care for her family. After David was in school she began doing substitute teaching. She had a full time position at a Christian School in Yakima, Washington and a full-time position for the public school district for five years in Pasco, WA. The last church they served was in Colville, WA where she and Pastor Don served for six years. They both retired in 2002 and the church's retirement gift was a trip to Hawaii. Doris was a homemaker, teacher, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She loved nature, hiking, biking and backpacking. She enjoyed going fishing, boating, sailing and traveling. During her lifetime, she had visited all 50 states and great trips to Alaska and Hawaii. She was very talented, loved arts and crafts, cooking, baking, sewing, quilting and photography. She was also the class historian, having a degree in history, and meticulously documented her family's lives, adventures and journeys with yearly photo albums from 1931 through 2018 along with yearly scrapbooks of meaningful cards and mementos. She really enjoyed reading over the last few years, including her Bible and especially the Old Testament. She was active in church life as the Pastor's wife: she taught Sunday School classes, liked teaching adult bible study, and taught some classes she would call Bible 101 for Beginners. She served on committees, sang in the choir, and generally pitched in wherever there was a need. She was very supportive of the Pastor. After retirement, she enjoyed their log home on Aladdin Road in Colville, where she could plant flowers that she didn't have to leave behind. After moving from parsonage to parsonage several times, this was home. She discarded the packing boxes finally and said "I am moving no more forever!" (Her last move required no packing boxes.) Don and Doris celebrated their 60th diamond wedding anniversary on December 19, 2018. She was thrilled to attend her granddaughter Kylie's wedding a year ago in May 2018 and also her grandson Josh's wedding in September 2018. Doris is survived by her husband, Don; her children, Ruth Ann Wilson (Ward), Graham, WA, Steven Lange (Hope), Yakima, WA, David Lange (Alison), Spokane, WA; her grandchildren, Josh Lange (Lexus), Yakima, WA, Kylie Rhodes (Michael), Spokane, WA, and Alek Lange, Spokane, WA. She is also survived by her twin sister, Dorothy BonDurant (Wayne), Fort Collins, CO; brother, Fred Friesz (Chris), Polson, MT; sister-in-law, Claire Friesz. She was preceded in death by both parents, and brother, Sam. A memorial service for Mrs. Doris Lange will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Colville Community Church (United Methodist) with Pastor Dave McCue officiating and reverend Dick Dickenson participating. Contributions in Doris' honor can be made to the Colville Community Church and/or the Free Methodist Church or to the Parkinson Foundation. A good friend of Doris' described her in this way. "I think of sweet Doris and know that she was the epitome of grace a gracious, thoughtful, loving, giving lady. I will miss her sweet warm smile." So will we all.

