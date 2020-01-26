|
McLEAN, Doris M. (Age 93) Doris M. (Wright) McLean passed away January 19, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1926 in Fishtrap, Washington, daughter to Hazel Valentine (Bogle) Wright and Joseph Wright, in the home of her maternal great-grandfather and Big Bend Country Pioneer, Ellsworth M. Thorpe (home site is present day I-90 and Fishtrap off ramps). Doris attended Indian Prairie and White Bluff country schools, then Lewis and Clark High School. She met Sgt. Harry Albert McLean who was stationed at Geiger Field, AAFB and married March 12, 1943. Together they raised four children, Harry Albert, Jr (Sonny), Larry Joe, Darleen Marie, and Laureen Anne. Doris worked as a janitor, cleaning medical, professional and corporate offices, promoting to Janitorial Supervisor. Over the years, Doris taught Sunday School at First Baptist, Loma Vista Baptist, and Edgecliff Baptist Churches, teaching pre-school ages. Preceding her in death: father and mother; brother Alfred J. Wright; daughter Laureen A. Chitty; son-in-law Leon Chitty; husband Harry A., Sr.; and infant grandson Jamie McLean. Surviving her: Harry A., Jr., wife Audrey; Larry J. of Tucson, Ariz.; Darleen M. Strange, husband Steve, grandson Michael Strange, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Special heartfelt thanks must go to "daughter" Mavis Jean Thomas; Rick, Juanita, (Molly) Lucas; Ted and Joyce Hughett; Kindred Hospice Care nurses and doctors; and staff, management and residents at Lena's Gentle Care Adult Family Homes. Graveside Service: 3 February 2020, 11:00AM, MacCabee Cemetery, Sprague, WA. Arrangements are entrusted to Hennessey Funeral Home of Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020