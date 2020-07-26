CARROLL, Doris May (Age 89) July 5, 1930 - March 7, 2020 Doris M. Carroll was born on July 5th, 1930 in the Ione, Washington hospital to Jerome "Jerry" and Dora Siegel. She had two brothers: one older Wayne and one younger Eugene. She went to grade school in a one room schoolhouse in Metaline, WA and then to middle and high school at the Metaline Falls School. She met Richard "Dick" Carroll after he returned from the war in 1946 and they were married on June 30, 1947. They had two children: Randall Eugene and JoAnn Arlene. She and Dick lived in Spokane from 1947 to 1953 where she worked as a secretary for a lumber company. The young family moved back to Metaline in 1953 so Dick could work with his father at the Metaline gas and service station. Doris kept the books for the station from then until she sold it in 1983 following Dick's death in 1982. They had been married for 35 years. Doris started working at Mt. Linton Hospital in the early 1960s as a secretary. She worked her way up through the offices until she was the hospital Administrator until its close in 1988. In 1983 she began a new chapter with Don Boyce as her partner. In 1990 she began working at the Pend Oreille Mine in the office as the head secretary until her retirement in 1995. After her retirement, she and Don traveled South as snow birds to Arizona, and California for 17 years. She loved going to the desert to be near her brothers and cousins who were all very close. She spent her summers at her Sherry Lake Cabin where she and Don would work on landscaping, flower gardening, and maintaining the property. She loved the hummingbirds, the lake, and the beauty of the mountains. She battled the deer nonstop as they too enjoyed her flowers. She enjoyed the close knit lake community where they attended potlucks and the weekly card game of knock knock. Doris loved having Randy and RoxAnne and JoAnn and Richard and their families out to "The Lake" where she could spend time with them as well as her grandchildren and their families. Her grandchildren Rafe (Kirstin), Ty (Reneé), Shayne (Kenny), and Jordan and her great- grandchildren Dawn, Katie, Emily, Lake, and Kylan loved her dearly and will remember the special times with Grandma Doris at the lake. Don died in 2016 after they had been together for 33 years. In September of 2017 Doris moved into assisted living where she enjoyed visits from family, arranging flowers weekly, and not doing dishes. She died peacefully on March 7th, 2020 with family at her side. Doris loved singing. She sang for many years in the church choir as well as at the many many singalongs that were commonplace at the lake with her son Randy playing guitar and harmonica along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are all musically talented. She loved "You Are My Sunshine" and "Amazing Grace". Doris' laugh was raw and infectious. She was fiercely loyal to and loved her work, her communities, her friends and her family. She will be remembered and missed by many.



