TWIGGS, Doris Vere Our beloved mother and grandmother Doris Vere Twiggs lost her long (since 1992) and valiant battle with cancer and passed on to be with her Lord on October 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Doris was born September 2, 1927, the 13th and youngest child of Benjamin Franklin and Minnie Mae Payne of Grass Valley, OR where her father was a farmer. She married Ralph Bolen in March of 1946 when he returned from serving in the Navy. They had two children, Ronald Ralph and Sherry LeAnne. The couple divorced after 12 years and Doris went to work at The Recreation restaurant in The Dalles, OR. There she met George Weston (Bud) Twiggs and they married in December 1959. They had a son, Brett Weston. Bud was a federal employee and his job kept them moving every couple years or so in Washington and Idaho until they arrived and settled in Spokane in 1967. Doris was a great homemaker and enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She was a hard worker and enjoyed working with Bud on their two acres on Five Mile Prairie, where they always had a large garden. Her family meant everything to her. She spent many evenings crocheting afghans for her children and grandchildren. As her cancer progressed, it bothered her to not be able to finish one for each of the grandchildren. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and six sisters, George, her husband of 49 years and a daughter-in-law Linda Bolen. She is survived by her children Ronald Bolen, Sherry (Chuck) Johnson and Brett (Linda) Twiggs; eight grandchildren, Shad, Brock, JD, Nate, Brianna, Laura, Scott and Tracy; 12 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for the care and compassion they gave Mom over the last two years. A Funeral Service will be held at the Northpoint Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 401 W. Regina on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment at Fairmount Memorial Park. Hennessey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit Doris' page at

