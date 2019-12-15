Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothea B. HAASE. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

HAASE, Dorothea B. (Age 88) Dorothea B. Haase, age 88, passed away on December 5, 2019. She was the eldest daughter of Henry Wallner and Dora (Scheele) Arnold. She was born on March 21, 1931, in Spokane, Washington. On July 22, 1948, Dorothea married Harlan Haase at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Together they raised 14 children. While her children were young she stayed at home, but later went to work as a seamstress. She worked for Katherine Louise Industries for a number of years. Later she went to work for the State of Washington at the state penitentiaries in Walla Walla and Connell, WA. She taught inmates how to make socks and other clothing items used in the state penitentiaries. Dorothea enjoyed reading, quilting, traveling and an occasional visit to the local casinos. She also enjoyed watching the news and commenting on local and national issues. Dorothea loved nothing better than to have her grandchildren and great-grandchildren around her. Dorothea is survived by daughters, Chrisann Fay, Sharon Brooks, Betty Haase, Echo Wilske, Jerrilyn Horton, Jennifer Haase, Judith Williamson, and Kathileen Slayton; and sons, Edward, Jonathan, Russell, and Thomas; 23 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harlan; son, Steven; daughter, Susan; and granddaughter, Jennifer Fay. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at

