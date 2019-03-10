Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy A. LINDGREN. View Sign

LINDGREN, Dorothy A. (Age 81) Dorothy A. Lindgren, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother, sister and friend, went to be with the Lord on March 5th 2019, at the age of 81. She was surrounded by her loving family and a most compassionate staff at Sacred Heart Hospital CICU. Dorothy was born on July 4, 1937 in St. Maries, ID to J.A. and Lois Gronning. She attended Tekoa schools and graduated from THS in 1955. She married Bob Lindgren on July 15, 1956, and just three months later, began driving bus for Tekoa schools which continued for the next 54 years! Dorothy loved her community and was involved as a Cub Scout leader, a Camp Fire leader, a Sunday school teacher and a fantastic team mom. She enjoyed being involved in her The Red Hat Society, Bunko group, was a 50 year member of the Order of Eastern Star, and belonged to several car clubs with Bob. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob, and four sons: Roger of San Diego, CA, Ken (Karen), Oakesdale, WA, John (Debbie) Vancouver, WA, Don (Shelli), Moses Lake, WA, and one brother, Clarence (Norma) of Desert Center, CA. She had six grandchildren: Pat (Sara) Lindgren, Lance, Alexa, Lindsey, Dax, Asher and one great-grandson, Knox. She was preceded in death by her sister, Darlene, and two grandsons. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday March 12, at 1:30 pm at the Tekoa Community Church in Tekoa, WA (301 S. Crosby). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Tekoa Ambulance Fund, Box 597, Tekoa, WA, 99033 or to the , Box 2472, Spokane, WA 99210-2472. Condolences may be shared at 811 SE Klemgard St. Apt 363, Pullman, WA, 99163. Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa is handling the local arrangements. Online condolences may be left at

