BELL, Dorothy Ann "Tootie" Dorothy Ann Bell "Tootie" passed away on February 9, 2019. Tootie was born to Bernie and Peg O'Neil in Spokane, Washington on September 18, 1932. For several years the family resided in Almira, Wa. and then moved to Spokane where she was enrolled in Holy Names Boarding School and subsequently graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1952. A few years later she met the love of her life, Bill Bell. They were married for 63 years. Together they raised three daughters. Tootie spent her summers at their family lake cabin at Priest Lake for over 48 years. She loved her cabin and entertaining the neighbors, family, and friends. Equally important were her four grandchildren. They spent many summers with their nana at the lake. Huckleberry picking was a tradition. Huckleberry jam, pancakes, and pies were a special treat for her family. She also enjoyed traveling and experienced many adventures. One of her favorites was the polar bear excursion in Manitoba, Canada. Tootie was a fan of Gonzaga basketball and looked forward to cheering for the Zags on game day. A day of shopping and lunch at Northtown was always a fun activity and she never left a store without a sack. She lived a good life and did things her way. Tootie is survived by her husband, Bill Bell: her brother, Jack O'Neil (Erika) Seattle, three daughters, Linda Dahmen (Rick), Peggy Lynch, Patty Bell, granddaughter Kayla Dahmen (Jeff Romane), grandsons Charlie Dahmen, Parker White, and Evan Lynch, great-grandson Harrrison Michael Romane, great-granddaughter Kendall Charlie Romane and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the nursing staff, Aleshia and Lisa at Royal Park Retirement Center for their wonderful care and compassion during her stay there. Rosary will be Monday, March 11, at 7:00 pm, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1104 W. Heroy Ave., Spokane, 99205. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12, at 11:00 am also at St. Francis of Assisi. Donations may be made in Tootie's name to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or the Poor Clare Nuns. 4419 N. Hawthorne St., Spokane, 99205.

