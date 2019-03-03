Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann (Olson) LOCKIE. View Sign

LOCKIE, Dorothy Ann (Olson) June 13, 1927 - February 12, 2019 Dorothy, age 91, passed away peacefully on February 12 after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Dorothy was born on June 13, 1927 in Keene, North Dakota to Hans Peter Whilhelm Olson, and Thelma Marie Olson. Despite living through the great depression Dorothy always spoke highly of her childhood. Often telling stories of her devoted parents, teasing siblings and tables full of buttery corn and apple pie! At age 14, Dorothy and her family moved to Spokane, WA where she graduated from Rogers High School and then from Beauty School to become a beauty operator at The Crescent downtown. On her way to work on the city bus, she met the most handsome red headed man with "naturally curly eyelashes," who eventually stole her heart. Curly eyelashed Floyd (Bill) E. Lockie Jr. and the beautiful Miss Dorothy Olson, were married on May 7, 1949. Dorothy's pride and joy were her family and she was known to all as the mother and homemaker everyone dreams of having. Dorothy welcomed everyone (often with baked goods) and created a place of peace for all who walked through her door. She was an active member of church, sang in the choir, was the treasury secretary, and volunteered any chance she could. She was also an avid golfer, loved music, square dancing, bowling and enjoyed traveling the world with Bill. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Floyd E. Lockie Jr., her siblings, Don Olson, and Norma Reid. She is survived by her children Floyd E. Lockie III, Tamra Lockie, Jana (Frank) Lockie Barnes, and Rhonda (Malcolm) Huffman; her siblings, Warren Olson, Mavis (Olson) Gustafson; grandchildren Adrienne Owens, Mark Lockie, James Lockie, Rachael Lockie, Kadie Langford, Kayla Smith, Kelsey Smith, Brittney Parent, Nathan Parent, Hayden Parent, Kanyon Barnes, Tyler Huffman, Maegan VanCott; and 12 great-grandchildren plus one on the way. A service will be held Saturday March 9 at 11 am at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, the Alzheimer's foundation or Horizon Hospice.

