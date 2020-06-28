ATKINSON, Dorothy (Age 89) March 1, 1931 - June 13, 2020 Dorothy Atkinson passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on June 13, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1931 in Spangle, Washington to Gordon and Marjorie Green. She was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Marjorie Green, her husband John Herman and her brothers Leslie Green and Ronald Green. Dorothy is survived by her brother Edward (Jan) Green and her three sons, Frank (Suellen), Rick (Sarah) and John (Gail). She had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dorothy and John Herman enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and working in their garden. She lived in the Twin Cedars community for over 30 years where she actively participated in their social events and made life-long friends. Due to COVID-19 memorial services are yet to be determined. Please see curnowfuneralhome.com for obituary and memorial service updates.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.