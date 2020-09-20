Dorothy BABCOCK

BABCOCK, Dorothy (Age 91) Dorothy Ann "Dot" Van Tyne Farden Babcock returned to her Lord on September 13, 2020 at the age of 91. Dot was born in 1929 in Spokane, where she was a lifelong resident. She will be deeply missed by her sons, Eric (Connie) of Stanwood, and Marc (Sue) of Snohomish, as well as her nieces and nephews: Nancy, Laure, Duane, Frank and Eileen. Her loss will also be felt by the large and deeply loved Babcock family she gained through her marriage to J.F. "Jack" Babcock in 1976. Dot earned her nursing degree from the Spokane Intercollegiate Nursing Center, and worked for many years as a registered nurse at local hospitals and nursing homes, finishing her nursing career as an employee of the Department of Social and Health Services with the state of Washington. A memorial service will be held in Dot's honor at Messiah Lutheran Church in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Messiah Lutheran of Spokane is suggested for those wishing to honor Dot's memory.



