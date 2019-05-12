Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Bernadette DANILSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DANILSON, Dorothy Bernadette Dorothy Bernadette Danilson (Kreuch) passed away January 23, 2019. Dorothy was born on October 24, 1925 in Almira, WA. She married Russell Danilson on November 10, 1945. They made their home in Spokane, WA where Russ worked in construction and Dorothy worked many years for Walt's Mailing Service. Later in life, they moved to Spokane Valley and the home Dorothy resided in until her passing. Dorothy and Russ spent many days with family and friends at their place on the Spokane River near Post Falls and later in life around their trailer at Clear Lake. Their homes were always welcoming places for others. In her later years, Dorothy liked nothing better than sitting on the back patio with family and friends around her. Dorothy's love for children extended beyond her family when she spent many hours helping out at a daycare where she was loved and called Grandma Kitty. Dorothy will be missed by all who were touched by her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell and son, Kenny. She is survived by Kenny's wife, Dee Danilson of Granite Falls, WA; son, Gary Danilson and wife Jan of Mt. Vernon, WA; and daughter, Linda Marshall and husband Dana of Spokane Valley. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. A family memorial gathering is planned for a later date.

