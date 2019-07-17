Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Enid ROMP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROMP, Dorothy Enid Dorothy Enid Romp passed away peacefully July 9th surrounded by her loved ones at Holy Family Hospital. Dorothy was born July 15, 1929 in Nebraska and was the youngest of three siblings. Just shy of 90 years old she was a devout believer, with a generous heart and the spirit of a social butterfly. She lived a wonderful life where she never met a stranger, friends were treasured and dear, and no one could question family was her everything. Born with a heart so large she couldn't help but give of herself, her joy was seen most visibly when sharing her love of cooking, gardening and simple time spent with loved ones. She was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend. A special soul, she left an indelible mark on every heart she touched. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and four children Sherolyn, John, Rollie and Janice. Dorothy is survived by her two daughters Soni Lynn Gittel and Juli Anne Summerlin-McArthur (Alan), nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dorothy will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. We will continue her legacy living as she lived, a heart that loved everyone with abundant gratitude. We miss our beautiful gardener and will endeavor to plant not just flowers but seeds of love in her honor. God Bless. Graveside Service Saturday July 20th at 4:30 PM at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. In remembrance of the color Dorothy brought into our lives the family asks attire to be lively and respectful as we celebrate her. In lieu of flowers please donate to Power of the Paws, Higher Grounds or any animal sanctuary.

ROMP, Dorothy Enid Dorothy Enid Romp passed away peacefully July 9th surrounded by her loved ones at Holy Family Hospital. Dorothy was born July 15, 1929 in Nebraska and was the youngest of three siblings. Just shy of 90 years old she was a devout believer, with a generous heart and the spirit of a social butterfly. She lived a wonderful life where she never met a stranger, friends were treasured and dear, and no one could question family was her everything. Born with a heart so large she couldn't help but give of herself, her joy was seen most visibly when sharing her love of cooking, gardening and simple time spent with loved ones. She was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend. A special soul, she left an indelible mark on every heart she touched. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and four children Sherolyn, John, Rollie and Janice. Dorothy is survived by her two daughters Soni Lynn Gittel and Juli Anne Summerlin-McArthur (Alan), nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dorothy will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. We will continue her legacy living as she lived, a heart that loved everyone with abundant gratitude. We miss our beautiful gardener and will endeavor to plant not just flowers but seeds of love in her honor. God Bless. Graveside Service Saturday July 20th at 4:30 PM at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. In remembrance of the color Dorothy brought into our lives the family asks attire to be lively and respectful as we celebrate her. In lieu of flowers please donate to Power of the Paws, Higher Grounds or any animal sanctuary. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close