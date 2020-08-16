WASHBURN, Dorothy Esther On August 7, 2020 Dorothy went to be with Jesus. Now free of pain and sorrow, only joy and peace are her's. She was preceded in death in 2016 by her husband, "Hugh" Washburn, whom she shared her life with for 42 years. She is survived by a stepdaughter, Lisa Anne Mitchell and husband, J.R. Mitchell of Cincinnati, OH; niece Sandee Woodhull and husband, Terry Woodhull, their two sons and their families of Southern California; nephew David Kall and wife, Jeannie Kall, along with their two sons and their families, all of Southern California. Dorothy was the youngest of eight children, born to Bertha and Paul Stransel in Detroit, MI. Her father died when she was just nine months old. Dorothy's mother was a wonderful seamstress and Dorothy picked up on fashion at an early age. She would show her mother a photo of what she liked and Bertha would sew the outfit. Dorothy was always well dressed. Dorothy took summer school so she could graduate high school when she was sixteen so that she and her mother could move to California where most of the older siblings had already relocated. Dorothy and Hugh moved to Spokane in 1992. Before that, they lived in Panorama City, CA. Dorothy was employed by Ambassador, Inc. in Spokane for ten years after being hired by Pat Allen. Prior to marrying Hugh, Dorothy flew the world over and made many lifelong friends along the way. Dorothy loved her place of worship and all the people she fellowshipped with and her pastor, T. Thornton of Tyrannus Christian Fellowship, as well as her treasured friends. Memorial gifts are encouraged to the charity of your choice
.