MIZE, Dorothy Frances (Dicken) Dorothy F. Mize passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on September 4, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born April 26, 1937 in Spokane, WA to James Francis Dicken and Mary Eleanor (Van Hersett) Dicken. Dorothy is survived by sisters, Mary Smoot and Colleen Dewitt; children, Doug, George (Susan), Richard (Ruth), Tammy (Mark), Teresa (Paul), Sarah (David), and Peggy (Jeff). She will also be greatly missed by all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Mize and two brothers, John and Douglas Dicken. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 10th at 10:30am at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019