FROME, Dorothy (Carr) Born December 27, 1943 to James and Dorothy Carr of Queens, New York, Dorothy Carr Frome passed away peacefully at her home in Spokane Valley, Washington Wednesday, March 4, 2020. As a longtime, thirty year resident of Spokane Valley, Dorothy spent her formative years in Queens, New York, graduating from high school in 1962 and then marrying her husband Robert L. Frome in 1986 at Zion Lutheran Church in Colby, Wisconsin. Having mostly worked as a legal secretary for the Spokane Police Department's Major Crimes Unit, Prestige Impressions and Prestige Secretarial Services, Dorothy was known for her generosity, being the life of the party, making anyone feel comfortable and right at home. Caring, happy, altruistic, an excellent cook and a devout Catholic since she was a little girl, Dorothy loved spending time with her grandchildren in her later years. Preceded in death by her parents James and Dorothy Carr and a brother, Dick Carr, Dorothy leaves behind her loving spouse, Robert L. Frome and four wonderful sons, Michael Frome, Timothy Green, Douglas Frome, Patrick Frome; three grandchildren Carl, Reilly and Avery; and a brother James Carr Jr. The Memorial Service is scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a light reception at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider giving a Memorial gift to the at . To share your memories of Dorothy and leave condolences to the family, visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 11, 2020