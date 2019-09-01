Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy H. PUTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PUTZ, Dorothy H. Dorothy H. Putz went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of August 1st, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital. Dorothy was born November 29, 1924 in Eddie, MT to Thomas and Ellen Johnson and had five siblings: Ingar, John, Agnes, Howard and Ella. She completed high school in Plains and went on to further her education at Kinman Business University in Spokane at which time she met Rollie Harris. Dorothy and Rollie married in November 1947 and moved to Wilbur to farm on the family ranch where they raised two boys: Tommy and Jack, until Rollie died in a tragic accident in 1958. Dorothy returned to Spokane with the two boys to further her skills in business and went to work for Kaiser for the next 28 years before retiring. Jack died of cancer in 1978. It was in the years during her employment at Kaiser that Bob Putz came into her life after meeting at a dance. By mistake, they stood each other up on the next date and blamed each other for the error, but eventually they reconciled and were married a few years later in 1968 and enjoyed the love they had for each other. Travel, dancing, family and golf were enjoyed in abundance as long as the body could endure the exercise. As time went by, Dorothy experienced several health issues and Bob became her loving caregiver and continued caring for her at home until the day she died at the hospital. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Bob and son, Tommy, both of Spokane. She is also survived by several nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Jack, her parents and all of her siblings. At Dorothy's request, she will be cremated at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home and there will be graveside services in Wilbur, Washington on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by a reception in Spokane. Condolences and memories can be shared with Bob and Tommy at:

