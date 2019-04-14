Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy HILLIER. View Sign

HILLIER, Dorothy Dorothy Jean Gray Hillier (Doss), 94, passed peace- fully on March 31, 2019 in Olympia, WA. She was born to Lucian A. and Mary Katherine (Morrissey) Gray on January 25, 1925 in Nespelem, WA. After gradu- ating from high school (1943), she received her RN degree (1947) from Spokane's Sacred Heart School of Nursing. In 1948, she married Thomas William Hillier in Spokane, where they resided until a move took the family to Olympia in 1954. Their eight children were raised in Olympia, and Dorothy continued her nursing career at Olympia's St. Peter Hospital and at North Thurston Public Schools. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019, 12:00 noon at St. Michael Catholic Church in Olympia. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Tumwater. For the full obituary or to share memories, go to

HILLIER, Dorothy Dorothy Jean Gray Hillier (Doss), 94, passed peace- fully on March 31, 2019 in Olympia, WA. She was born to Lucian A. and Mary Katherine (Morrissey) Gray on January 25, 1925 in Nespelem, WA. After gradu- ating from high school (1943), she received her RN degree (1947) from Spokane's Sacred Heart School of Nursing. In 1948, she married Thomas William Hillier in Spokane, where they resided until a move took the family to Olympia in 1954. Their eight children were raised in Olympia, and Dorothy continued her nursing career at Olympia's St. Peter Hospital and at North Thurston Public Schools. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019, 12:00 noon at St. Michael Catholic Church in Olympia. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Tumwater. For the full obituary or to share memories, go to www.FuneralAlternatives.org Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close