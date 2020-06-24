MORSE, Dorothy J. (Age 93) Dorothy Morse passed away peacefully at Sunshine Gardens June 18. Dorothy was born to Margaret and Jake Schmauder at Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane. Dorothy attended school in Harrington and Davenport, graduating from Davenport High in 1945. She joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corps and graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in 1948. She worked as a nurse in Ritzville, Seattle and retired in 1971 from Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane. Dorothy's heart was in volunteer work. She was active in her church and volunteered at the Union Gospel Mission for nearly 30 years. She was recognized for her service with the Albert Arend Award and by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Dorothy enjoyed her 19 years at Holman Gardens Retirement Center. She especially enjoyed coordinating the Vespers Services. Mom loved flowers and her yards brimmed with color. Her rose garden on 11th was stunning. Clematis, peony, iris, basket of gold, and begonias were some of her favorites, there was always color and warmth just as her loving heart. Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Schmauder, husbands Earl Hein, Vern Allen and John H. Morse. She is survived by brothers, Ken (Barb) Schmauder and Jack (Kathy) Schmauder, sisters, Nadine Yates and Nancy Schmauder, daughters, Kathy Myers and Barb Whitney, grandson Ethan Whitney and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special friends, Dawn Cromwell and Ingrid Ziegler. Graveside service will be held Monday, June 29th, 10:30 am at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations in Dorothy's honor be made to the Union Gospel Mission, or the charity of your choice. Thanks to Sunshine Gardens for their exceptional care of our mother. Also, to Hospice of Spokane for her end of life care. Dorothy left us rich in memories.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.