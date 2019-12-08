Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy J. PARSONS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARSONS, Dorothy J. Our beloved Dorothy Jean (Davis) Parsons went to be with the Lord, joining her husband Charles, on Novmeber 30, 2019. Born January 29, 1927, she grew up on a wheat ranch in Anatone, WA and lived a life of faith and love for Jesus, family, and others. Dorothy and Charles were married 66 years, owning Coldwell Garland Florist, serving together in Gideons, and enjoying travel. Her prayer was for everyone to know Jesus. Dorothy is survived by her daughters and their husbands; Claudia and Dan Ridgely, and Linda and Dennis Smith. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A service will be held on December 11 at 1pm at Fairmount Memorial Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to The Gideons International.

PARSONS, Dorothy J. Our beloved Dorothy Jean (Davis) Parsons went to be with the Lord, joining her husband Charles, on Novmeber 30, 2019. Born January 29, 1927, she grew up on a wheat ranch in Anatone, WA and lived a life of faith and love for Jesus, family, and others. Dorothy and Charles were married 66 years, owning Coldwell Garland Florist, serving together in Gideons, and enjoying travel. Her prayer was for everyone to know Jesus. Dorothy is survived by her daughters and their husbands; Claudia and Dan Ridgely, and Linda and Dennis Smith. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A service will be held on December 11 at 1pm at Fairmount Memorial Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to The Gideons International. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close