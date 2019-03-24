Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jane MILLER. View Sign

MILLER, Dorothy Jane (Age 89) Our beloved Dorothy Miller, of Spokane and Missoula, passed away in Spokane on March 15, two months after her 89th birthday. Her life was molded by her family and her Catholic faith. Dorothy was born the third of seven children in Spokane to parents Mary (Howard) Kofmehl and Eugene Kofmehl. She was a treasured mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She is remembered for her unlimited devotion to her family and friends, and for her countless hours of volunteer work for the elderly and homeless. In 2010, Dorothy was recognized and awarded the title of Volunteer of the Year by Catholic Charities Volunteer Chore Services. She lived a life rich with attentiveness to her family and friends and to her bedrock beliefs in service and charity. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Joan (Gary) Proctor; sons Bill (Diana) Miller, Tim (Suzy), and John Miller; brothers Pat Kofmehl (Janelle) and Jerry Kofmehl; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband William Miller; daughter Jayne Auld; son David Miller, and daughter-in-law Lisa Morger-Miller. The family deeply thanks staff members at Horizon Hospice and Moran Vista Assisted Living in Spokane for their exceptional care. A Celebration of Life will be held later this spring or early summer in Spokane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Catholic Charities of Spokane.

