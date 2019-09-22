BOLKAN, Dorothy Jean Dorothy Jean Bolkan (Thaller) peacefully passed away at the age of 90 on September 9, 2019. She was surrounded with love of family, friends and care- givers. Born in Tacoma, Dorothy graduated from Stadium H.S. She attended UPS and went on to fly as a stewardess for Western Airlines for two years before marrying F.P. "Bud" Bolkan in 1953. They lived in Denver CO, Portland OR, and Seattle, WA before settling in Spokane WA in 1966. Dorothy was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran, involved in PTA and a Campfire girls leader. After Dorothy retired from teaching she spent many years traveling the world. Dorothy practiced Tai Chi, enjoyed playing golf and bridge. She volunteered at Deaconess Hospital and was a member of Deaconess Auxiliary for 12 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Bud Bolkan and her son, Peter Bolkan. Her life will be forever cherished in the lives of her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Brian Williamson, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, all from Seattle, WA, and numerous nieces and nephews. At her request, no services will be held. In her memory, donations may be made to any community Hospice.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 22, 2019