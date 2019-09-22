Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean BOLKAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOLKAN, Dorothy Jean Dorothy Jean Bolkan (Thaller) peacefully passed away at the age of 90 on September 9, 2019. She was surrounded with love of family, friends and care- givers. Born in Tacoma, Dorothy graduated from Stadium H.S. She attended UPS and went on to fly as a stewardess for Western Airlines for two years before marrying F.P. "Bud" Bolkan in 1953. They lived in Denver CO, Portland OR, and Seattle, WA before settling in Spokane WA in 1966. Dorothy was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran, involved in PTA and a Campfire girls leader. After Dorothy retired from teaching she spent many years traveling the world. Dorothy practiced Tai Chi, enjoyed playing golf and bridge. She volunteered at Deaconess Hospital and was a member of Deaconess Auxiliary for 12 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Bud Bolkan and her son, Peter Bolkan. Her life will be forever cherished in the lives of her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Brian Williamson, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, all from Seattle, WA, and numerous nieces and nephews. At her request, no services will be held. In her memory, donations may be made to any community Hospice.

BOLKAN, Dorothy Jean Dorothy Jean Bolkan (Thaller) peacefully passed away at the age of 90 on September 9, 2019. She was surrounded with love of family, friends and care- givers. Born in Tacoma, Dorothy graduated from Stadium H.S. She attended UPS and went on to fly as a stewardess for Western Airlines for two years before marrying F.P. "Bud" Bolkan in 1953. They lived in Denver CO, Portland OR, and Seattle, WA before settling in Spokane WA in 1966. Dorothy was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran, involved in PTA and a Campfire girls leader. After Dorothy retired from teaching she spent many years traveling the world. Dorothy practiced Tai Chi, enjoyed playing golf and bridge. She volunteered at Deaconess Hospital and was a member of Deaconess Auxiliary for 12 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Bud Bolkan and her son, Peter Bolkan. Her life will be forever cherished in the lives of her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Brian Williamson, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, all from Seattle, WA, and numerous nieces and nephews. At her request, no services will be held. In her memory, donations may be made to any community Hospice. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close