CARLSON, Dorothy Jean On the morning of March 31st, 2019 Dorothy Jean Carlson passed away peacefully surrounded by people she loved and who loved her. She missed her 94th birthday by just seven days. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd J. Carlson, her parents, Sam and Angela Veltry, her four brothers, John, Joe, Frank and Jess, and four sisters, Mary Riomondo, Rose Klein, Theresa Sicilia and Louise Oliver. Dorothy was born on April 7, 1925 in a small farm house on Wild Rose Prairie just north of Spokane. She attended Montfort grade school and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1942, only the second child in her family to do so. She met Lloyd during World War II, when she was a young working woman and he was a Navy sonar man in the Pacific. They both loved dancing to the Big Band Sounds and after their marriage would gather at the Veltry farm for Sunday spaghetti dinners with all of Dorothy's family members that could be there. She and Lloyd would join his family in Stanwood, Washington for many summer vacations. During that time, Dorothy grew close to his family and learned to love the West side of the state to where she and Lloyd moved in the early 1980s. When Lloyd passed away in 1987, Dorothy had to learn all kinds of new skills and did so with strength and courage. While her first car trip by herself across the state caused anxiety for her children, she looked at the opportunity with excitement and gusto. Life wasn't always smooth, but lessons were learned with each difficulty and she never lost her positive outlook. Her laughter was quick, her advice priceless and her head and heart held more recipes for comfort food than any cookbook. It was not infrequent that family members and other visitors from out of town would find themselves welcomed by a big batch of specialty rolls she called muccialatta, or homemade cookies of a type she knew was a favorite. Her love of cooking and belief that food can lessen any sadness has passed down through the generations; the best compliments she could give anyone was to say "these are better than mine", or "Mama would be proud of you." Rows of Jars with colorful home-canned fruits, vegetables and jellies satisfied her soul before they ever nourished her body. Family gatherings were always celebrations that would focus on what would be on the table, who should make what and how early should the cooking begin. Preparation time was not only an opportunity to learn, but to bond. A comment Nana uttered during one ravioli- making time is a classic that some of us will likely never forget. She had been standing back and watching during the entire hours-long process and mentioned offhandedly that "they aren't that hard to make once you get started." One couldn't help but laugh at an observer making that statement. By her definition she was "the richest person in the world" because she was so loved by her children, Shari Shepherd, Greg and Constance Carlson, Cinda and Robb Reed, John and Heidi Carlson. Every day was made better with the arrival of each of the grandchildren. Jolyn and Steve Heidal, Mona and Paul Reed Schurr, Ben and Cheryl Reed, Kate and Tim Reed Greenup, Sam Carlson, Jacob and Adrie Carlson, Emma and Grace Carlson. That joy was multiplied through the blessing of her great-grandchildren. Jorden Heidal, Nicholas and Molly Heidal, Carson Reed Keeble, Penelope, Georgia and Theo Reed Schur, Beckett and Nora Reed Greenup. As the last surviving Veltry sibling, she was the family matriarch and purveyor of both folklore and history for her many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will be held when the weather warms. Nana never liked the cold. Nana, we do, and will, miss you terribly, and will always "love you more."

