O'REILLY, Dorothy Jean Kane "Dottie" Dorothy Jean "Dottie" Kane O'Reilly, passed away on August 28, 2019 in Spokane, WA at the age of 89. Dottie is survived by her eight children: Dot, John, Tim (Karen), Mike (Melodie), Matt (Julie), Kevin (Colleen), Kathleen (Mike) Hamrick, and Steven (Nicolle); nine grandchildren as well as 11 great-grand-children. The oldest of nine children, she is survived by her siblings Mike (Peggy) Kane, Sheila Kane May, half-sibling Jennifer Kane, and 10 nieces and five nephews. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" O'Reilly, her parents, Julia (Markiewicz) and Mike Kane, and siblings Dolores Denny, Betty Thompson, Joe Kane, Richard Kane, and half-sibling Victor Kane. Dottie was raised in Kansas City, Kansas where she was born on March 7, 1930. The family moved to Seattle in 1941 and settled in Spokane in 1942, living across the street from St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Dottie and her siblings attended school at St. Anthony's where they were always involved in parish functions. She graduated from Marycliff High School in 1948. Dottie and Jack met at a St. Anthony's Church dinner and were married there on July 16, 1949. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage until his passing in 2018. Dottie knew from their first dance at Holy Names Academy "that Jack O'Reilly was the one." Family was the heart of Dottie and Jack's life. She took great pride in raising their eight children and keeping a loving home. After the children left home, Dottie started a second career working at The White Elephant, which she loved and where she was known for her energy and hard work. Outgoing and socially active, Dottie was an avid bridge player, a member of The Red Hat Society and enjoyed clogging with members of Mary Ann Tripp's Happy Feet Cloggers from the Sinto Senior Activity Center. In addition to St. Anthony's Parish, Dottie was a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Thomas More Parishes. The family is planning a memorial service to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202.

