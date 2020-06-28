Dorothy Jean SHELLY
SHELLY, Dorothy Jean Dorothy Jean Shelly passed away on June 22nd at home surrounded by her family to go and be with her husband of 51 years. Dorothy was born to Adam and Mona Jean Brown on May 18, 1942. Dorothy met the love of her life, Billy Shelly, and married him on September 7, 1968. They had three beautiful daughters that made Dorothy's heart full. Anyone that met Dorothy knew she was the most loving, caring person with a heart of gold. She always put her kids and her grandkids above everything. Dorothy loved Gonzaga basketball and the Seattle Mariners. She was great at crocheting blankets for all of her kids and grandkids. She also loved her flowers and working in her garden. Dorothy is survived by her three daughters: Julie Buchan, Leann Shelly and Kari Swecker (Charles), seven grandchildren: Scott, Ashley (Jaron), Brett, Miranda, Mackenzie, Brittany and Charlie and six great- grandchildren. Also her two sisters Gail McKim and Dale Miller (Mike). Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Bill, her parents and lots of other close family. Services will be held on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 1pm at Hazen and Jaeger Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines. Reception will follow at another location. Any donations please send to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.
