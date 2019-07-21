Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Joyce WEBSTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEBSTER, Dorothy Joyce 1921 - 2019 Dorothy peacefully left us on July 16, 2019. She lived for most of her life on Spokane's north side and graduated from Rogers High School. The daughter of Lilla and Albert Armstrong, she was the oldest of three girls (sisters Anita and Beverly) and their younger brother, Neil. After two years of study at Eastern Washington State College (EWU) she met and married her husband, Bob, who was stationed with the Army Airforce at Fort Wright in Spokane. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Linda Higley (Gary) and her son, Dick Webster (Bunny). There are nieces and nephews who also loved Aunt Dody as a second mother. They all spent many years camping, water skiing and having fun together. Dorothy was a beautiful singer; she sang with the Bel Canto Choir and with her church choir at Epiphany Episcopal Church. Dorothy loved her two grandchildren, Cale Russell and Ali Bartlett. They were truly the light of her life. Cale and Ali talk about their grandmother's generosity. She always made sure everyone was taken care of. They laugh remembering grandma's mac & cheese and sipping tea together out of beautiful English China teacups. In recent conversations with her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews the following words were often heard as they reminisced about Dorothy: gentle, kind, generous, loving, sweet, compassionate and thoughtful. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 on Saturday, July 27, 2019. St. David's Episcopal Church St, Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be given to Hospice House of Spokane, 102 W. Rhoades Ave, Spokane, WA 99208.

