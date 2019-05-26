Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy June JONES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Dorothy June On May 15th, June Jones passed peacefully into the presence of God Almighty. She was born in Seattle, WA on June 15th, 1928 and was the eldest daughter of Tom and Dorothy Kyte. After spending her early years in West Seattle, they moved to the farm just above Carlin Bay on Coeur d'Alene Lake where she graduated from Harrison High School. Life on the farm was hard and June looked forward to spending time with relatives and visiting places away from that lifestyle eventually moving to Nampa, Idaho. Her daughter, Terry was born in 1947 but soon developed a birth defect that affected their life for the next 52 years. In order to provide better care for Terry, June moved back to North Idaho where she met the love of her life, Ralph Jones in St. Maries, ID. They were married in 1959 in Harrison, Idaho and eventually moved to Walla Walla, WA soon after and had their son, Robert (Bobby) Jones. Finally moving to Spokane in 1965 to make Spokane, WA their home, the family activities centered around supporting Terry at CenterPoint and Bob in all of his sporting events. It was often joked, June was the only Mom in the neighborhood with a runny nose all summer due to spending most days in the ice rink watching hockey games. Service to others was always the priority and June was often the coordinator of family events creating a legacy for many of us to follow as she accepted everyone and assisted those less fortunate. June is preceded in death by her husband Ralph, daughter Terry, middle sister Joyce Ramberg and parents, Tom and Dorothy Kyte. She is survived by her youngest sister Dixie Eggleston; brother-in-law George Ramberg; and son, Bob and wife, Allison; grandchildren Robby and Abby. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 1PM on June 1st at Cornerstone Community Church, 4032 W. Heroy Ave., Spokane, WA 99205.

