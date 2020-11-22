SULLIVAN, Dorothy June "Dottie" (Nov. 26, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2020) Dorothy passed away after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease and is now at peace. She will be remembered as a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born on November 26, 1929 to Ole and Ann Sletner, Dorothy attended Marycliff High School graduating in 1949. After graduation from high school she worked at the family bakery "The Dixie" on the South Hill. She met and married Herschel Sullivan on December 2, 1950 and had six children. Very early in their marriage they scraped enough together to buy land on the West Plains. Times were hard and work scarce so together they took a leap of faith and moved the family to California where our father worked long enough to make the money they needed to build their dream home in Spokane. In 1968 they returned to Spokane and built their treasured log home on the land they had purchased. After returning to Spokane Dorothy worked at the Crescent for 21 years before retiring. In retirement with her love of antiques and browsing in any old shop she came across, our father bought an RV and together with our sister Marie they took many trips across the country to find just what she was looking for. She is preceded in death by her parents Ole and Ann Sletner, her husband Herschel, her son Charles, her brothers George, Jim, Bob, and sisters Marguerite, Noreen, Betty, and twin sister Doris. Mom leaves us all with very special memories and will be remembered with love and affection for her patience, understanding, and unconditional love she gave to all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sons Guy Sullivan, Mark Sullivan (Kris), Chris Sullivan; and her daughters Marie Jones (Don), and Marguerite Clinton; grandchildren, Renee Wahl (Aaron), Tonya, Jason Clark (Clarissa), Matthew Sullivan (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Bella, Rylee, Jaxson, Casey, Rylee, Charley, Amelia, and Mae. In the end although she didn't know who you were we always felt a small spark when one of us showed up, so we all choose to think that deep in her mind she knew we were there. Thank you to those who gave love, care, support and friendship in her final years. Our thanks go to all those at Brookedale Nine Mile Alzheimer's unit where she was smothered with love and affection until her death. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store