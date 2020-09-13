HAYNES, Dorothy L. "Dottie" Mom was born to Frederick George Kruse and Luetta Amelia McCombs on July 21, 1930 in Glendale, California. She lost her parents at a very young age and was later adopted by the Overtons. Mom took her last breath on earth and her first breath with Jesus on September 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by many and survived by many more, too many to name. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and to her recent excitement, a great-great-grandma. She loved her family deeply. Through all the travels she kept us together, fed, educated and with dad provided a full life of adventure and fun that most would never dream of. She was a fantastic cook, an avid reader, she read every Agatha Christie and Inspector Poirot book ever written (many times over). She loved her dogs, especially her Foxy, her face would light up at the mention of his name. Mom was very well educated and helped us kids learn more outside of school than when we were in. I would still call mom to ask her how to spell a word that I couldn't even come close enough for spellcheck to correct, she always knew. She lived a full and exciting life, filled with spirit, strength, love and an incredible amount of sass!! She enjoyed many adventures, loves, and blessings. She suffered many hard times and losses, but with her incredible strength preserved, she was so strong. She loved music, she loved to play piano and sing. She enjoyed listening to her daughter Sue's beautiful voice while she sang or hummed along right up to her very last day. She loved every single one of us, each in a unique and special way. We will be forever grateful for her love and legacy. Mom, your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Forever in our hearts, Tony, Jan, Candy, John, Sue and Georgia.



