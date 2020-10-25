ANDERSON-CARROLL, Dorothy Lorraine (Age 87) Dorothy L. Anderson-Carroll of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully at her home on October 4, 2020. Dorothy "Dot" was born on March 18, 1933 in Spokane, WA to George and Fay Goldsmith. She grew up in Spokane, WA and graduated from Rogers High School in Spokane, WA in 1950. Dorothy went to work for Washington Water Power in Spokane, WA as an accountant and had an Associates Degree. At that time, she was also a pilot in training at Felts Field in Spokane, WA. Dorothy was an elite member of the Jobs Daughters. She also was an accomplished violinist performing in the Junior Spokane Symphony. Dorothy married Maylon "Andy" Anderson in 1951 at the Mission Avenue United Presbyterian Church where she also became a lifelong member. She started her family in 1956 with the birth of her son Douglas L. Anderson, twins Dan R. Anderson and Deborah F. Leason born in 1958 and Darcy L.R. Anderson born in 1970. She raised her children on the farm on South Regal with her husband. She was a very devoted and loving mother, always putting her children first. Dorothy was a strong Christian woman and always applied her Christian values to her life. She ran several businesses with her husband and was the accountant. Her family businesses included Spokane Auto Repair, Colbert Landfill and Anderson Excavation. She also ran and operated her own dog grooming salon. In addition, Dorothy was a certified Electroencephalogram Technician and worked at Sacred Heart. Dorothy was also a very accomplished cook sharing her wonderful recipes with her family and friends. Dorothy had many leadership roles in various clubs including Mother of Twins, Manito Lions Club and Horse 4-H Clubs where she coordinated a horse drill team who performed at fairs and in parades. Dorothy was president of the Spokane Moran Fair. Dorothy also rode her street motorcycle in the Retread Motorcycle Club traveling as far as Canada and entered into parades including the Montana Rally. Dorothy held leadership roles at Red Hatters and Day Out for The Blind. She married Robert Carroll in 2001. Robert passed in 2009. Dorothy was a member of Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church. Dorothy loved her pets, especially her dogs, Susie and Cindy who were very loyal companions. A special thanks to her longtime caregiver, Kerry, and her wonderful neighbors, Donna and Dick and Stella Elliatt who was Dorothy's lifetime wonderful friend since first grade. Dorothy will be deeply missed by all of her children. She was loved by many. Dorothy is survived by her children and spouses, Doug and Jill Anderson, Dan Anderson and Ginny Guyton-Anderson, Deborah and Terry Leason and Darcy Anderson. Dorothy's sister, Marguerite Haverfield preceded her in death. Dorothy had eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; Doug's children, Nicole (three girls, one boy) and Alicia (two girls, one boy), Dan's child, Sam, Deborah's children, Sarah (two sons) and Ryan (two sons), Darcy's children, Brad, Brent and Megon (two sons). May you rest in God's peace our beloved Mother and Friend until we meet again in heaven. Celebration of Life services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home at 11 am and a graveside service at 12:30 pm on November 6, 2020.



