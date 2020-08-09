BURCH, Dorothy Lucile (Age 80) On August 4, 2020, Dorothy Lucile Burch, mom, grandma, great-grandma, passed away after suffering a blood clot followed by complications that were just too much for her body to overcome. She was born in Simmons, Texas, on November 13, 1939, and was the sixth of eight siblings. She moved with her family to Washington attending school in Prosser and graduating from Lake Washington High School in Kirkland. She met George E. Burch Jr., the love of her live, and they were married on December 31, 1960. They were married for 53 years until his death in 2014. They raised three daughters, Vicki Dodson (Nate), Tracy Burch-Greer (Tom) and Dara (aka Mimi) Otto (Roger), who all loved her beyond measure. She was then blessed with three grandchildren, Zach, Tristan and Kylene; and 10 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Mom was an active and involved mom. She was a Brownie leader, a softball coach, Hawaiian and Hi-liner dance mom and Boy Scout Grandma. While we were growing up, she would sit in the rain every Saturday (it was Seattle after all) during the summer while we learned to swim at Angle Lake. She needed to raise her own lifeguards since she wouldn't put her face in the water. She loved to garden, especially roses and raspberries. She would rather be out in her yard than almost anywhere. She also loved to redecorate the house overnight while Dad was working. He never knew what to expect when he walked through the door. She was HGTV savvy before HGTV was even a thing. She and Dad moved to Spokane in 2000 to be closer to family. She retained her lifelong friends from high school and added so many new friends when she moved to Spokane. To be honest, she had more friends than we did. She loved to plan ladies' night out and coffee dates with the girls. During Covid, she started calling her girlfriends every Monday to check in on them just to make sure they were doing okay. She truly cared about the people in her life and you knew it. The world lost an amazing lady, we lost our Mom, I lost my best friend. Our world will never be the same.



