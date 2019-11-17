THORPE, Dorothy Mae

Dorothy Mae Thorpe died at Hospice House, Spokane, WA on Friday, October 25, 2019 as a result of a cranial hemorrhage. Dorothy was born to Ralph and Inez Thorpe, Custer County, SD on February 28, 1926. The family's early years were a struggle as they weathered the Depression. She told a story of how someone had given them a package on Christmas Eve. They didn't know what it was, so put it under the tree. Opening it on Christmas morning they found ice cream - still frozen because it was so cold in the house!

Like many young WWII women in 1944 Dotty married a soldier, J.R. Winborn. When their children started school she started Deaconess Nursing School. She was named Valedictorian when she graduated and spent her working life as an LPN.

She also had many hobbies - oil painting and china painting, gardening (award-winning roses), clarinet and recorder, writing, geneaology - and she loved to travel.

At the age of 90, she took a cruise to Norway to see her paternal family homeland. At 93 years she was still young at heart and clear of mind. Attending her during her few final days were her son, Ronald Winborn, of Post Falls, ID, and her daughter Meredith Winborn, of Green Valley, AZ. She is also survived by three adopted children from her second marriage, loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to list.

Her life was an inspiration to keep living each day, learn something new, try something different, be kind to those who surround us, see the world with optimism, and embrace life fully until the very end.

Dorothy was truly dear to those who knew her. She will be deeply missed by us all. Her ashes will be buried with her parents at Pines Cemetery.

