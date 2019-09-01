Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mae THRASH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THRASH, Dorothy Mae Dorothy Mae Thrash, maternal matriarch of our family passed away on August 25, 2019 at the age of 95. She and her twin sister, Doreen (Hewitt) Carin were born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on April 26, 1924 to George W. Hewitt (1884-1967) and Annie M. (Featherstone) Hewitt (1891-1942) and grew up on the family farm outside of Perdue, Saskatchewan. After high school, Dot attended business school in nearby Saskatoon. In 1952, Dot and her kindred spirited sister Doreen and their chaperone took a vacation to Tampa, Florida where, on a blind date, Dot met a dashing 24-year-old G.I. named Jim Thrash. They were married in Florida and embarked on a fascinating life of military service, stationed throughout United States, Alaska, Europe and Canada before retiring in Spokane, WA after service at Fairchild AFB. Dot retired from the Spokane County Health District and thereafter, spent most days caring for her grandchildren. She and Jim were lifetime members of the Spokane Curling Club, and enthusiastic fans of the Spokane Chiefs Hockey Team. Dot also volunteered with the Spokane Welcome Wagon. In addition to her parents, Dot is predeceased by her sister Doreen Carin (1924-2006) and brother Alvin Hewitt (1928-1996). She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James E. Thrash; two sons, Barry D. Thrash (Debra) and Brent H. Thrash (Patty); three grandchildren, Raina M. Strand (Kelly), Megan E. Thrash (Jared Tolman) and James T. Thrash (Brianna); seven great-grandchildren, Makayla and Connor Strand, Samantha, Emma and Madeline Tolman, Madison and Rylynn Thrash; one great-great-granddaughter, Estella Strand; her twin sister's daughter, Leslie Severson (Mark); great-niece Kelli Severson and great-nephew Andrew Severson, and other numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date.

