MARTIN, Dorothy Marie Dorothy Marie Martin was born May 11, 1937 in Spokane, WA and was granted her angel wings on July 11, 2020 with her family at her side. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother and Friend to many. To Dottie, her family meant everything to her. Spending time with family was what she loved most. Be it holidays, weddings, birthdays or other family gatherings, she was sure to be there. Dottie was dearly loved by all, as she so dearly loved others and was always there to help anyone in need. She always had an extra greeting card or a present on hand just in case it was needed to brighten someone's day. She had the most beautiful soul and loving heart. Her smile was extremely contagious, and anytime you were around her you couldn't help but feel welcomed and loved in such a unique way. We may have lost her here on earth but she will forever be our guardian angel, until we meet again. Dottie is preceded in death by son Ronald L. Keller and is survived by her husband, Arthur Martin; her sons Greg, Mike and David; daughters-in-law Lisa, Julie and Melinda; grandchildren Austin, Ashley, Shanalee, Evan, Kyle, Jacob, Stephanie, Matthew and Andrew; great-grandchildren Tanner, Aspen, Addison, Colton, Emma, Alivianna and Justice May. There will be a ceremony for immediate family only at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday July 20, 2020 at 11:00am. A graveside service for all who wish to attend will follow.



