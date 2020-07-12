1/1
Dorothy Muriel (Rogie) RADEBAUGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RADEBAUGH, Dorothy "Muriel" (Rogie) July 19, 1941- June 5, 2020 Muriel was born July 19, 1941 in Oregon City, Oregon to Alvin and Pauline (Gingerich) Rogie. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Fred Radebaugh, and two brothers: Mel (Bonnie) and Glenn Rogie. In addition she is survived by one niece, Sara Mottau, and two nephews, David (Angela) and Donald (Tina) Rogie. Grand nieces and nephews include Ariel, Allyson, Austin, Jaxson and Cole Rogie and Ethan Mottau. Education was Muriel's joy; she taught in Pennsylvania, California, Indiana, Arizona, and finally, at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington for 21 years where she found her niche teaching pre-service and master's level teachers. In 1993, she was awarded the PTI/Pacificcorp Foundation Faculty Achievement Award for outstanding teaching After retirement, Muriel spent much of her time traveling in Asia and South and Central America. She was delighted with the unfamiliar cuisines and cultures. She and her husband Fred, enjoyed hiking, music in many forms, reading, coffee/tea shops, cross country skiing, live theater, and get-togethers with good friends and relatives. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved