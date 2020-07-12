RADEBAUGH, Dorothy "Muriel" (Rogie) July 19, 1941- June 5, 2020 Muriel was born July 19, 1941 in Oregon City, Oregon to Alvin and Pauline (Gingerich) Rogie. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Fred Radebaugh, and two brothers: Mel (Bonnie) and Glenn Rogie. In addition she is survived by one niece, Sara Mottau, and two nephews, David (Angela) and Donald (Tina) Rogie. Grand nieces and nephews include Ariel, Allyson, Austin, Jaxson and Cole Rogie and Ethan Mottau. Education was Muriel's joy; she taught in Pennsylvania, California, Indiana, Arizona, and finally, at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington for 21 years where she found her niche teaching pre-service and master's level teachers. In 1993, she was awarded the PTI/Pacificcorp Foundation Faculty Achievement Award for outstanding teaching After retirement, Muriel spent much of her time traveling in Asia and South and Central America. She was delighted with the unfamiliar cuisines and cultures. She and her husband Fred, enjoyed hiking, music in many forms, reading, coffee/tea shops, cross country skiing, live theater, and get-togethers with good friends and relatives. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.



