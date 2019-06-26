Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorthy Jean "Buzzy" RHEMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REHMS, Dorthy Jean "Buzzy" June 13, 1946 to June 24, 2019 It is with great love and sorrow that Dorthy decided to be free from her worldly hurt, struggles and being trapped in a body that failed her - to be alive again and running free with Heavenly Father. Dorthy was the toughest fighter and was so headstrong to overcome any obstacle life threw at her. Born in Florida and growing up in Clayton with her family was a real joy for her and took along many childhood memories that she enjoyed sharing with all. When Dorthy was 25 in 1969 she was diagnosed with brain cancer and after surgery and being in a long coma, Dorthy woke up and was determined to fight the first of many fights over the course of 49 years. Many times the family was called together because she was going to pass and within a day or two she would wake up and home we would go. Dorthy always ensured she was the center of attention as well as her big personality of whit, charm and humor Dorthy's passing was no different, filled with love, memories and humor. She got us this time there was no "Just kidding let's go home" moments to be had. Dorthy is preceded by her loving parents Homer and Glynna Ireland and brother-in-law Palmer "Sonny" Clementson. Dorthy is survived by her brother Kenny and his wife Sammy, sisters Vivian, Lois (Beau) Klienpaste and Lettie (Dennis) Whisman, sons Terry (Sharon) Rehms and Eddy (Rebekah) Rehms and daughter Tammy Rehms and numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren Brittany, Nathan, Sophia, Arika, Samantha and Emmett; and great-grandchildren Katherine, Patrick and Aleesah. A special Thank You to the staff at Cornerstone Court Adult Home for the love and care you showed Dorthy. A funeral service for Dorthy will be held at 1pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Clayton Community Bible Church (4494 Carlton Ave., Clayton, WA 99110). To sign Dorthy's online guestbook please visit

