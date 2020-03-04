Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug EDLUND. View Sign Service Information English Funeral Chapel 1133 N 4th Street Coeur d'Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3143 Send Flowers Obituary

EDLUND, Doug On February 23, 2020, God welcomed another angel home when Doug Edlund lost his battle with cancer. Doug was born on January 11, 1968, in Santa Maria, California. In 1982 the family relocated to Spokane, Washington where Doug graduated from University High School in 1986. Doug valued family and friends above all. Once you were welcomed into his circle, you were a friend for life. Doug would go out of his way to brighten someone else's day before his own. On May 9, 1998, he had his first date with the love of his life, Kristi. They were married on August 28 the following year. They were blessed with two adorable children, Paige and Charlie. He is survived by his wife and children, his parents Chuck and Phyllis, his sister Erika and her three children, Amanda, Timmy, and Toni, plus his extended family and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Rose, and his sister, Frances. He will especially be remembered for his delicious barbecue dinners, his practical jokes, and his huge heart. A Celebration of Life is being held on May 2, 2020, at the Coeur d' Alene Elks Lodge, 1170 West Prairie Avenue, Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. It will be an open house beginning at 4:00 P.M. To see Doug's online Memorial and to leave a message for the family please visit

